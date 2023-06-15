'Pix Gangs' cash in on Brazil's mobile payments boom

When a man approached Maria on Facebook, the 61-year-old Brazilian widow thought she might have another chance at love. She never imagined their budding online relationship would turn into a financial nightmare.

The man, who said he lived abroad, gained her trust with promises of love and marriage. Saying he had sent a box of gifts that had been seized by Customs, he told her she needed to make a down payment to a Brazilian company to release the goods.

"If I lose my package, I will never be happy with you," he wrote, suggesting she should borrow money from a loan shark if she did not have enough.

Maria - a pensioner whose family asked to use a pseudonym to protect her identity - ended up taking out multiple loans to make payments totalling 19,700 reais ($4,000) through Pix, an instant payment mechanism that has become ubiquitous in Brazil.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation had access to chat messages and her eventual complaint to police, which led to an investigation but no prosecutions.