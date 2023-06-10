    বাংলা

    Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

    Three adults, including the pilot, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 03:58 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 03:58 AM

    Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed in thick jungle, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.

    The children were rescued by members of the military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials in the dense jungle of Colombia's Caqueta province.

    The plane - a Cessna 206 - was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

    "After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country," Petro said in a message via Twitter.

    Three adults, including the pilot, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. The four children, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as an 11-month-old baby, survived the impact.

    Preliminary information from the civil aviation authority, which coordinated the rescue efforts, suggests the children escaped the plane and set off into the rainforest to find help.

    Rescuers, supported by search dogs, had previously found discarded fruit the children ate to survive, as well as improvised shelters made with jungle vegetation.

    Airplanes and helicopters from both Colombia's army and air force participated in the rescue operations.

    RELATED STORIES
    A soldier and a dog take part in a search operation for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that had crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago, in Caqueta, Colombia May 17, 2023. Colombian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
    Fate of Colombia plane crash children unknown
    President Gustavo Petro deletes a Tweet saying they had been found alive, adding in a new message that reports of their discovery were unconfirmed and the search still ongoing
    Emergency services personnel near a cordon after a Russian missile strike at a compound of a municipal clinic, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 1, 2023.
    Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv: Ukraine
    Kyiv mayor said nine people needed hospital treatment
    Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China June 1, 2021.
    China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture
    China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges
    A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Air India plane to US lands in Russia after engine problem
    The 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard were being offered support on the ground and accommodated in local hotels for the night, Air India said

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan