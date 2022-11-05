Five women found dead in violent Mexican state

Five women were found dead in a central Mexican state suffering from a wave of violent crime against women, local authorities said on Friday.

Their bodies were found on Friday morning in the city of Cuautla, Morelos, which borders Mexico City. The women were likely killed in disputes linked to organized crime, Morelos' attorney general Uriel Carmona told news network Milenio.

Three of the bodies were in bags with a message from a gang leader claiming the killings were carried out against another gang. The two other bodies, one of a trans woman, were described as showing the hallmarks of gangland killings, Carmona added.