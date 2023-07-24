Six killed in gang clashes in Ecuador prison, officials targeted

At least six inmates were killed and 11 more were injured in weekend clashes between gang members in an Ecuadorian prison, authorities said on Sunday during the latest outbreak of violence to convulse the country's jails.

The fighting between inmates belonging to rival organised crime outfits took place between Saturday evening and Sunday morning in the Guayas No. 1 prison in the western city of Guayaquil, the SNAI prison authority said in a statement.

Following the violence, inmates at 10 prisons in Ecuador, including the scene of the latest deaths, said they were going on hunger strike, the SNAI said, without explaining why.