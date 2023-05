Biden, McCarthy meeting ends with no deal on debt ceiling

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement Monday on how to raise the US government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the US economy, but vowed to keep talking.

The Democratic president and the top congressional Republican have struggled to make a deal, as McCarthy pressures the White House to agree to spending cuts in the federal budget that Biden considers "extreme," and the president pushes new taxes that Republicans have rejected.

Both sides stressed the need to avoid default with a bipartisan deal after Monday evening's meeting, however, and signalled that they'd be talking regularly in coming days.

A source familiar with the situation said that White House negotiators were returning to Capitol Hill on Monday night to resume talks.

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in a statement after the meeting, which he called "productive."

McCarthy told reporters after over an hour of talks with Biden that negotiators are "going to get together, work through the night" to try to find common ground.

"I believe we can still get there," McCarthy said. He is not willing to consider Biden's plan to cut the deficit by raising taxes on the wealthy and closing tax loopholes for the oil and pharmaceutical industries, he said, and is focused on reducing spending in the 2024 federal budget.