    Explosives attack kills three Mexican security officials

    Ten other people have been injured in the incident

    Published : 12 July 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 09:11 AM

    An explosives attack by suspected gang members in western Mexico on Tuesday night has killed three security officials and injured 10 other people, the governor of the state of Jalisco said.

    The attack on the state's police and officials from the state attorney general’s office is "an unprecedented act and shows what these organized crime groups are capable of", Governor Enrique Alfaro said.

    The Jalisco Security Cabinet is now in permanent session, Alfaro said.

    Late last month in neighbouring Guanajuato state, an overnight car blast injured at least four members of the National Guard.

