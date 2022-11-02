Parkland school gunman to be formally sentenced to life

Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, will have a chance to confront the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, and talk about their loved ones during a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Tuesday.

At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole after a jury two weeks ago spared Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale.