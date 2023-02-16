At least 39 migrants die in bus crash off Panama cliff

At least 39 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff early on Wednesday, the country's migration authorities said, marking the worst migration accident in the Central American country's history.

The bus, carrying migrants who had travelled through the Darien Gap, a dangerous stretch of jungle that connects Colombia to Central America, was heading towards a shelter located in the western coastal province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica.

More than half of the 66 passengers in the bus died in the accident near the Gualaca migrant shelter, an area with many curving roads, authorities said.