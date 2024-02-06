    বাংলা

    Police fire tear gas as hundreds protest government in Haiti

    National police used tear gas to disperse protesters, who set fire to car tires, filling streets with clouds of gray smoke

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 05:41 AM

    Hundreds of Haitians took to the streets on Monday to protest the unelected government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose administration has seen alliances of violent gangs expand control across most of the capital and spread to nearby areas.

    National police used tear gas to disperse protesters, who set fire to car tires, filling streets with clouds of gray smoke.

    Henry assumed power shortly after the assassination of the country's last president, Jovenel Moise, in 2021. Since then a power vacuum has allowed the rise of powerful gangs who have largely gathered around two main alliances, G9 and G-Pep.

    Clashes between rival gangs, police and civilian vigilante groups have had devastating impacts on local residents, who face indiscriminate killings, rampant sexual violence, lootings, kidnaps-for-ransom and arson.

    "Henry has done absolutely nothing for the population; insecurity is everywhere, the roads are destroyed, no one can get on with their daily lives," protester Dominique Thelemaque told Reuters.

    "We are not here today to wage a war against Ariel Henry to replace him with someone else. We are here today to wage a war against the system."

    The head of the Human Rights Watch earlier this year estimated some 300,000 people are internally displaced due to the violence.

    The United Nations estimates that 170,000 children are internally displaced, and nearly half of the population is going hungry as the conflict prevents food, aid and people from moving across the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Artists perform during a protest action, in a balcony facing a building whose residents fear they will be evicted in the event of its purchase by a real estate investment fund, in Madrid, Spain Feb 3, 2024.
    Madrid residents fight against evictions with musical protest
    A building that activists say is being eyed for tourist accommodation hosts performances of jazz, flamenco or poetry in each apartment, while protesters outside chanted: ‘Neighbourhoods aren't for sal ...
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, after she was cleared of a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year, in London, Britain, Feb 2, 2024.
    Greta Thunberg acquitted after London protest trial
    She is cleared of a public order offence as a judge ruled police had no power to arrest her and others at a protest in London last year
    Dhaka International Trade Fair set for Jan 21 kick off after delay over election
    Dhaka International Trade Fair to kick off on Jan 21
    A total of 330 stalls will be featured in the month-long fair
    Hasina set to address nation on Thursday ahead of election
    Hasina to address nation on Thursday
    The premier will deliver her speech following the ruling party's final campaign event, according to Obaidul Quader

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps