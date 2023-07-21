New York to pay $13 million to protesters arrested during George Floyd protests

The city of New York has agreed to pay $13 million to hundreds of people arrested during the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs, who said it was the largest class action settlement ever paid to protesters in the United States.

The protests in New York City and around the country followed the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while he repeatedly cried out for help, saying "I can't breathe."

The city agreed Wednesday to pay $9,950 to each of the more than 1,300 protesters arrested by New York police officers during various protests between May 28 and June 4, 2020, according to a release by the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

"While making a massive number of protesters financially whole is an immense victory to be celebrated, the city’s taxpayers will need to keep shelling out millions until City Hall stops bowing to the worst violent whims of the NYPD," Remy Green, one of the plaintiff attorneys, said in a statement, referring to the New York Police Department.

People arrested on other charges, such as arson or property destruction, will be excluded from the settlement, which still requires approval by US District Court Judge Colleen McMahon.