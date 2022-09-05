Where's the beef? Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

The Brazilian National Space and Research Institute(INPE)said this week that the number of fire hotspots in the Amazon - - the most common way of clearing land for pasture - reached their highest level in a dozen years in August, despite a federal ban on burning.

While Brazil's cattle herd is 2.4 times the size of the United States', its beef production amounted to just 60% of that in the United States last year, data from the two governments showed.

Average beef productivity in Brazilian pastures nationwide is about a third of its potential, while in the Amazon the figure stood at an even lower 30%, research institute Imazon said last year.

This is largely due to ranching practices that widely avoid the use of fertiliser and techniques such as rotating animals with crops to improve soil fertility, experts say. The result is pastures that quickly become unproductive for cattle.

"Instead of maintaining quality of pastures or renovating degraded pastures, farmers (or their descendants) deforest new areas," Imazon said in its 2021 study.

Analysis from Imazon based on data from the nonprofit MapBiomas shows 86% of areas deforested in Brazil's Amazon between 1985 and 2020 became pastures.

Activists in the Amazon say most of this deforestation is illegal, citing numerous reports of cattle ranchers who clear more land on their properties than is legally permitted.

As well, "grileiros" - or land grabbers - target public land to seize and deforest, ultimately selling it on to soy farmers and cattle ranchers after requesting private titles, partially on the basis that the land now being "productively" used.

Several federal and state laws enable retroactive official privatisation of illegally seized public land in the Amazon.

A study co-authored by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) found that 94% of deforestation between 2008 and 2020 in the Amazon, as well as in part of the Cerrado savanna region, was illegal.

But running a few cattle on newly deforested land "is not production, it is a subterfuge to have that area recognized as legitimate, which is a crime," said Fabiana Villa Alves, director of sustainable production and irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture.