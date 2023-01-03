Brazil markets tumble on Lula's first full day in office

Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritise social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption.

Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reais ($9.9 billion) a year in fiscal income, was a stinging rebuke of his finance minister Fernando Haddad, a Workers Party (PT) loyalist who had said it would not be extended.

Haddad, who is seeking to dispel market fears that he might not maintain fiscal discipline, took office on Monday, pledging to control spending. "We are not here for adventures," he said.

Markets seemed unconvinced.

The real currency BRBY lost 1.5% in value against the dollar in afternoon trading, while the benchmark Sao Paulo stock market index .BVSP ended 3.06% down. Shares of state-run oil company Petrobras retreated nearly 6.45%.

In speeches delivered at his inauguration in Brasilia on Sunday, Lula promised that tackling hunger and poverty would be "the hallmark" of his third presidency after two previous stints running the country from 2003 to 2010.

Financial analysts said the start of Lula's third presidency was in line with his campaign promises, and looked similar to earlier Workers Party policies that led to a deep recession.