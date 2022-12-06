Human Rights Watch warns against Mexico's 'regressive' electoral overhaul

A leading rights group on Monday called for Mexican lawmakers to vote against a proposal to overhaul the electoral system, warning it could seriously undermine electoral authorities' independence, putting free and fair elections at risk.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's proposal to reform Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) would cut the INE's budget and change how electoral authorities are elected.

If Congress approves the reform, candidates for the INE's board would be put forward by the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government, which critics see as a power grab by the president, due to his influence over those bodies.