    বাংলা

    Human Rights Watch warns against Mexico's 'regressive' electoral overhaul

    The rights group calls for Mexican lawmakers to vote against a proposal to overhaul the electoral system, warning it could undermine electoral authorities' independence

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 06:06 AM

    A leading rights group on Monday called for Mexican lawmakers to vote against a proposal to overhaul the electoral system, warning it could seriously undermine electoral authorities' independence, putting free and fair elections at risk.

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's proposal to reform Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) would cut the INE's budget and change how electoral authorities are elected.

    If Congress approves the reform, candidates for the INE's board would be put forward by the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government, which critics see as a power grab by the president, due to his influence over those bodies.

    Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement that legislators should reject the changes, which would "contravene international human rights standards."

    "President Lopez Obrador's proposed changes to the electoral system would make it much easier for whichever party holds power to co-opt the country's electoral institutions to stay in power," said Tyler Mattiace, Mexico researcher at the New York-based HRW.

    "Given Mexico's long history of one-party rule maintained through questionable elections, it is extremely problematic that legislators would consider a highly regressive proposal that would weaken the independence of the elections authority."

    Lopez Obrador says the reform will strengthen democracy and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics.

    A protest against the reform in November drew tens of thousands, which Lopez Obrador dismissed as "racist" and "classist."

    The proposal is currently awaiting a vote in Congress, where Lopez Obrador's Morena party alone does not have the 2/3 majority needed to secure its passage.

    RELATED STORIES
    A redacted FBI photograph of documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former US president Donald Trump's Florida estate, and which was included in a US Department of Justice filing and released Aug 30, 2022.
    US appeals court rules against Trump in documents fight, ends arbiter
    Trump faces a federal criminal investigation into his retention of sensitive government records after leaving office in January 2021
    Lava is seen at Mauna Loa’s summit region during an eruption as viewed by a remote camera of the US Geological Survey in Hawaii, US November 27, 2022.
    Hawaii volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years
    Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii
    Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 US midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, US, Nov 8, 2022.
    Musk says he will back Trump rival DeSantis if he runs for president
    Elon Musk, who is white, grew up in South Africa. When asked about his support, DeSantis joked, 'I welcome support from African-Americans'
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    3 killed, 8 injured in Brazil school shooting
    Local police said they initially suspected the shooter was a student at one of the two schools that came under attack

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher