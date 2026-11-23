US Representative Democratic candidate Chuck Hubbard of North Carolina speaks to reporters at the beginning of several days of new member orientation in Washington, DC, US, Nov 8, 2026. REUTERS

US Representative Democratic candidate Chuck Hubbard of North Carolina speaks to reporters at the beginning of several days of new member orientation in Washington, DC, US, Nov 8, 2026. REUTERS

Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives after this month's midterm elections, securing the largest majority held by either party in Congress' lower chamber in more than three decades.

Democrats gained their 258th seat in next year's House on Sunday, when North Carolina Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated his Republican opponent, according to the Associated Press. Four races remain uncalled in the House, which has 435 seats.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is expected to become the chamber's first Black speaker, noted the milestone in a social media post.

"House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century," he wrote, adding: "BOOM."

Democrats' landslide electoral victory in the US Senate and House underscored voters' deep frustration with President Donald Trump's stewardship of the economy and his decision to launch a war against Iran in February, which drove gas prices up sharply. In poll after poll, voters expressed anxiety about the cost of living and anger at the way Trump has handled the issue.

Democrats last won 258 seats in 1992 and secured 257 in 2008, according to congressional records. Republican majorities in the House topped out at 247 for the 114th Congress from 2015 to 2017.

While Democrats next year will have the biggest House margin for either party since the early 1990s, some years in the 20th century saw far larger majorities. Democrats held 313 or more seats for much of the 1930s, and exceeded 290 seats in the mid-1960s and late 1970s.

Republicans had their largest House majorities in the 1920s, when they held as many as 302 seats.