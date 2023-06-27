Toronto elects Olivia Chow as first Chinese-Canadian mayor

Olivia Chow became the first Chinese-Canadian to be elected as mayor of Toronto, Canada's biggest city, on Monday, pledging to support renters, champion social causes, and reduce the sweeping powers of her office.

"I would dedicate myself to work tirelessly in building a city that is more caring, affordable, and safe, where everyone belongs," Chow told her supporters during the victory speech.

Chow secured 37.2% vote, according to preliminary results, ahead of her nearest rival Ana Bailao, former deputy mayor.

A prominent voice in progressive politics, Chow's campaign drew on her record as a former member of parliament in Ottawa and as a Toronto city councillor, and leaned on historic relationships established by her late husband, former New Democratic Party (NDP) and federal opposition leader Jack Layton.