US consumer spending cools; labour market gradually slowing

INFLATION COOLING

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was unchanged in October after rising 0.4% in September. Food prices climbed 0.2% and the cost of energy products fell 2.6%.

In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 3.0%. That was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.4% advance in September.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2% last month. The so-called core PCE price index rose 0.3% in September. Monthly inflation readings of 0.2% on a sustainable basis are needed to bring inflation back to the US central bank's 2% target, according to economists.

The core PCE price index advanced 3.5% on a year-on-year basis in October, the smallest rise since April 2021, after increasing 3.7% in September.

The so-called super core, which is PCE services excluding energy and housing, rose 0.1% after increasing 0.4% in the prior month. The super core was up 3.9% year-on-year in October, slowing from a 4.3% increase in September.

The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for monetary policy. Policymakers are watching the super core PCE price index to try and gauge their progress in combating inflation.

Subsiding demand and inflation have raised optimism that the Fed is probably done raising rates this cycle, with financial markets even anticipating a rate cut in mid-2024.

Policymakers on Thursday suggested that rate hikes were likely over, but pushed back on market expectations that there will be a quick pivot to rate cuts. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

A separate report from the Labour Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Nov 25.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased 86,000 to 1.927 million during the week ending Nov. 18, the highest since November 2021, the claims report showed. Some economists were skeptical of the jump in continuing claims noting difficulties stripping out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Goldman Sachs estimated that seasonal distortions accounted for the 269,000 increase in continuing claims since early September, and expected them to raise the level by an additional 125,000 by next March.

"We should keep in mind, however, that the seasonal adjustment process for the continuing claims data looks unusual relative to past comparable years so the recent upward trend in filings may not be a reliable reflection of underlying conditions in the labour market," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.