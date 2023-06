Four children die after group swept away by tide in Canada's Quebec

Four children died and a man was missing after 11 people fishing on the shore of the St Lawrence River in Canada's Quebec province were swept away by a tide, police said on Saturday.

The children, all over the age of 10, were found unresponsive early Saturday morning on the shore in the Portneuf-sur-Mer area north of Quebec City. They were taken to a hospital in the region and confirmed dead.

A man in his 30s remained missing.