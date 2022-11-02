    বাংলা

    Five police killed in Ecuador; state of emergency declared

    They were killed in explosive attacks in response to prisoner transfers from overcrowded and violent penitentiaries

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 04:04 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 04:04 AM

    At least five Ecuadorean police officers were killed on Tuesday in explosive attacks in response to prisoner transfers from overcrowded and violent penitentiaries, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in two provinces.

    Lasso, a conservative, has repeatedly blamed violence, including inside prisons, on drug gang retaliation for his government's efforts to combat the trade.

    Ecuador is a transit point for drugs destined for the United States and Europe.

    The attacks overnight and early on Tuesday morning, including nine explosions in two cities, were an open declaration of war by gangs, Lasso said in a video address.

    "What happened between last night and today in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas clearly shows the limits which the trans-national organized crime is willing to surpass," Lasso said. "We are taking actions which worry them, hence the violent reaction."

    He declared a state of emergency in Guayas and Esmeraldas provinces, where security forces will intensify operations and a curfew will come into force from 9 pm local time.

    Lasso, who canceled a personal trip to the United States because of the attacks, has repeatedly used emergency declarations to try and counter violence.

    Six explosions were reported early Tuesday morning in several areas of the western city of Guayaquil, the police said, while two policemen were killed in an attack on a patrol car in the suburbs.

    Three other officers were killed in the city and nearby later in the day, the police said on Twitter.

    Three explosions were reported in Esmeraldas and seven prison officers were taken hostage by inmates in protest of prisoner transfers.

    The officers were released after negotiations, said prisons agency SNAI.

    Ecuador's prison system has faced structural problems for decades, but jail violence has soared since late 2020, killing at least 400 people.

    SNAI said 515 prisoners had so far been transferred from Guayaquil's Penitenciaria, Ecuador's most violent prison, to others around the country.

    The transfers aim to reduce overcrowding and ensure the safety of the prison population, it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit:
    1 dead in US Halloween night shootings
    Over people were shot at a home in Kansas City, where about 70-100 teens were partying, and 14 people, including two children and a teenager, were injured in a drive-by shooting
    Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 30, 2022.
    Lula's election promises rankle in Bolsonaro Amazon stronghold
    Lula has promised to rein in deforestation and illegal mining. But tough political opposition in areas where it is happening could make fulfilling his promises a challenge
    Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022.
    Lula wins Brazil presidency again
    The Supreme Electoral Court declared Lula the next president, with 50.9% of votes compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro. The 77-year-old Lula's inauguration is scheduled for Jan 1
    A citizen of Brazil leaves a voting station after casting his vote for his country's election, in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct 30, 2022.
    Deeply divided, Brazilians abroad vote in presidential runoff
    Nearly 81,000 Brazilians in Portugal are eligible to vote and videos on social media showed long queues in London, Paris and Madrid

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher