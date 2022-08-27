Texas realtor arrested for 'racially abusing' group of Indian women

A Texas realtor has been arrested after she was filmed attacking a group of Indian women and yelling racist abuse at them, reports The Daily Mail.

Esmeralda Upton, 58, flew into a rage after she came across the group of four Indian women outside the Sixty Vines wine bar in Plano, Texas.

Rani Banerjee, one of the women who filmed the encounter, said she has lived in the Dallas area for 29 years and never "felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life".

She added: "Can't believe this is what America has become."

Upton was charged with assault and making terroristic threats, and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.