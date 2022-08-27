Texas realtor arrested for 'racially abusing' group of Indian women

A Texas realtor has been arrested after she was filmed attacking a group of Indian women and yelling racist abuse at them, reports The Daily Mail.
Esmeralda Upton, 58, flew into a rage after she came across the group of four Indian women outside the Sixty Vines wine bar in Plano, Texas.
Rani Banerjee, one of the women who filmed the encounter, said she has lived in the Dallas area for 29 years and never "felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life".
She added: "Can't believe this is what America has become."
Upton was charged with assault and making terroristic threats, and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.
It is unclear how the parking lot encounter began.
“If things were so great in your country, why did you come here?” Upton said.
One of the women called the police, as Upton lunged at another, grabbing her phone and attempting to rip it from her hands.
She told the police that they were being attacked by a white woman in a black dress.
“No, I'm not white - I'm Mexican,” Upton retorted.
“I'm a Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? The way you speak.”
One of the women told Upton that she is a naturalised citizen, which Upton then mocked.
“You're a naturalised citizen - you are not a born and raised American,” she said.
As one of the women remained on the phone to the police, growing increasingly alarmed and urging them to hurry, Upton said: “I'm not going to hurt you guys. Look at me, I am all of 100lbs. And you guys weigh well over 200lbs.”
Police eventually arrived on the scene and arrested Upton.
Additional charges may be added against Upton. Police are also investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.