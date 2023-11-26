Slow Acapulco recovery after hurricane fans fears over livelihoods

One month since Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, fears for the local economy stalk the Mexican beach resort with businesses saying efforts to repair the damage have been too slow to save a vital part of the tourist season: December.

Otis, the strongest hurricane to ever hit Mexico's Pacific coast, hammered Acapulco in the early hours of Oct 25, killing at least 50 people, causing billions of dollars in damage, and sparking widespread looting.

Residents still searching for loved ones say the official death toll is likely significantly higher. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rejected unconfirmed media reports suggesting fatalities may have gone well past 300.