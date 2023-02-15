Washington pushes for harsher action against banks with Russia ties

The United States could sanction more banks with links to Russia and will step up enforcement against any dodging existing rules, a senior US official told Reuters, as Western powers seek to reinvigorate efforts to isolate Moscow.

The comments come as Western diplomats seek to agree a new raft of sanctions for the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"We have immobilised about 80% of the assets in the Russian banking sector," James O'Brien, head of the US State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told Reuters.

"We are looking at additional banks and financial institutions to see how Russia deals with the outside world. It is very possible that there will be more action."

The West blocked several Russian banks' access to the international SWIFT payments system soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year, with Sberbank and VTB forced to shutter operations across much of Europe.

Western governments also froze around $300 billion of the Russian central bank's reserves.

But not all ties have been cut. Some European banks, including UniCredit and Raiffeisen Bank International, have large businesses there and must follow local rules to grant payment holidays to soldiers.

And Gazprombank, the financial arm of Russian gas exporter Gazprom, has escaped harsh sanctions partly because it handles payments for energy.

It is unclear how ambitious the new restrictions will be, given the desire among some European countries, including Hungary and, to a lesser extent, Germany, to temper further curbs to soften the economic impact, officials from European Union countries told Reuters.

The United States and European Union have sought to present a united front on sanctions, although their penalties differ, in part because Europe has closer economic ties to Russia.

Ukraine has called for more sanctions, including targeting Russia's nuclear sector, but is likely to be disappointed.

Two of the European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that additional financial sanctions were possible but efforts to target Russia's nuclear sector, also advocated by Poland, were unlikely to succeed.

Hungary has already said it would veto such a move.

One of the people said any attempt to target Gazprombank would meet with resistance in Europe because of its importance in processing payments for Russian gas, still used by Hungary and other EU states.