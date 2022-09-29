As grocery bills soar, hungry Brazilians may seal Bolsonaro’s fate

The spectre of hunger hangs over Brazil's presidential race this year like few before it.

Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity here to levels nearly unrecognisable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families.

Trailing in the polls and eager to offer relief, President Jair Bolsonaro dribbled budget rules to boost Brazil's main welfare programme by 50% through the end of the year.

But that has failed to move the needle so far. Opinion surveys show his support among the poorest Brazilians flat or flagging since the more generous payouts started.