What's up there? Possible explanations for mystery objects downed by US

Weather balloons, civilian drones and other non-military aerial gadgets are all possible explanations for the mysterious objects the US military has shot out of the sky in the past week, say scientists and atmospheric experts.

US and Canadian officials have offered scant details about what exactly fighter jets shot down over Alaska, northwestern Canada, and Lake Huron over three days after an earlier downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

One thing is clear, however: there are plenty of non-military items floating high in the atmosphere.

"Worldwide, there are hundreds, probably close to 1,000 balloons launched every day for meteorological observations for countries all over the world," said Raymond Shaw, an atmospheric physicist and professor at Michigan Technological University. "They're a nice way to make atmospheric measurements without spending a bunch of money."

The U.S. military and the Biden administration have acknowledged there is much they don't know about the most recent, unmanned objects, including how they stay aloft, who built them and whether they may have been collecting intelligence.

Military officials say that until they are able to recover the debris, they are unlikely to know for sure what the objects were.