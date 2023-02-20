    বাংলা

    Two dozen dead after Brazil rains cause calamity

    At least 566 people were dislodged or became homeless after rains of more than 600 millimeters (23.62 inches) pounded the coast of Brazil's richest state

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 01:45 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 01:45 AM

    Heavy rains in coastal areas of Brazil's southeast have caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 24 people and dislodged hundreds of others, according to media reports on Sunday citing local authorities.

    Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping a countless number of tourists traveling for Brazil's Carnival celebrations.

    The Sao Paulo state government confirmed 19 deaths and 566 dislodged or homeless persons after rains of more than 600 millimeters (23.62 inches) pounded the coast of Brazil's richest state.

    Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo's coastal area, challenging rescue workers and raising the prospect of a higher death toll.

    The federal government determined the mobilisation of several ministries to assist victims, restore infrastructure and start reconstruction work. Sao Paulo state declared a 180-day state of calamity for six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event.

    Operations at the port of Santos, Latin America's largest, were interrupted amid gusts of wind exceeding 55 kpm (34.18 mph) and waves over one meter-high on Saturday, according to a local news outlet.

    President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on his social media account he will visit the main affected areas on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Tesla driver in California died early on Saturday after crashing into a fire truck on an interstate highway.
    Tesla driver dies after fire truck crash in California
    US regulators are investigating Tesla vehicles with the Autopilot driver assistance system over a string of crashes with parked emergency vehicles
    Alamy
    6 dead as gunman goes on rampage in small US town
    One of the victims is the suspect's ex-wife and police said he may have had a family connection with two other victims
    A view of a picture of Tyre Nichols during a news conference held by the family members of Nichols, the Black man who was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and died three days later, at Mason Temple: Church of God in Christ World Headquarters, in Memphis, Tennessee, US, Jan 31, 2023.
    5 former Memphis officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols death
    Police video captured images of the officers beating and kicking Nichols, hitting him with a baton, spraying him with pepper spray and firing a stun gun at him
    US President Joe Biden speaks about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by US fighter jets, during brief remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, US, February 16, 2023.
    Biden says he will speak to China's Xi about balloon incident
    Biden did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher