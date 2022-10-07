Man arrested after Las Vegas stabbing leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded

A man wielding a knife with a long blade stabbed eight people, two of them fatally, in an unprovoked rampage on Thursday along the casino-lined

Las Vegas Strip, and was arrested a short time later, local authorities said.

The victims included tourists and local residents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said at an afternoon news conference.

The suspect, described as a man believed to be in his early 30s who was not from the area, used a large knife with a long blade and was taken into custody soon after the attack, authorities said. Officials said they were working to confirm his identity.