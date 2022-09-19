Biden says Trump handling of documents 'totally irresponsible'

US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that his predecessor Donald Trump's handling of classified documents was "totally irresponsible" but that he is staying out of the investigation.

Seeing the classified documents turned up by an Aug 8 FBI search of Trump's Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago caused Biden to wonder "how anyone can be that irresponsible," he said in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" programme.

"I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods? And by that, I mean, names of people who help etc., and it's just totally irresponsible."