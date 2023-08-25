Ex-cop kills three, wounds six at California biker bar

A former police officer killed three people and wounded six others when opening fire at a famed biker bar in Southern California before he was shot dead by police late on Wednesday, officials said.

The shooter went into the bar targeting his ex-wife, who was wounded but survived, local media including the Los Angeles Times and the Orange County Register reported, citing law enforcement sources. She had been a regular at the bar and its weekly $8 spaghetti night, they said.

The gunfire occurred at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Los Angeles, shortly after 7 pm local time as dozens of patrons were at the 140-year-old establishment beloved by motorcycle riders and enthusiasts.

"It's an absolute tragic event," Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference late Wednesday night.

"This I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community. Cook's Corner is a staple in South Orange County."