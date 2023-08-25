    বাংলা

    Ex-cop kills three, wounds six at California biker bar

    The shooter went into the bar targeting his ex-wife, who was wounded but survived

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 02:17 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 02:17 AM

    A former police officer killed three people and wounded six others when opening fire at a famed biker bar in Southern California before he was shot dead by police late on Wednesday, officials said.

    The shooter went into the bar targeting his ex-wife, who was wounded but survived, local media including the Los Angeles Times and the Orange County Register reported, citing law enforcement sources. She had been a regular at the bar and its weekly $8 spaghetti night, they said.

    The gunfire occurred at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Los Angeles, shortly after 7 pm local time as dozens of patrons were at the 140-year-old establishment beloved by motorcycle riders and enthusiasts.

    "It's an absolute tragic event," Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference late Wednesday night.

    "This I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community. Cook's Corner is a staple in South Orange County."

    Deputies raced to the scene after receiving emergency calls that shots were being fired at the bar. They confronted a male gunman, who was killed during an officer-involved shooting, Hallock said.

    Three other people were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took six others to the hospital, five of whom suffered gunshot wounds, Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said.

    Two of the six were in critical condition and the others were in stable condition, he said. The Ventura Police Department in a statement identified the shooter as retired Sergeant John Snowling, who served from July 1986 through February 2014 in the city about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

    Ventura police were cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in the investigation, police said.

    "Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook's Corner," Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler said in the statement. "Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, and the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene."

    The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said it was monitoring the shooting. President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation, according to the White House.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pose for a picture as they get deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.
    UK defence ministry: Kremlin may no longer fund Wagner Group
    The defence ministry said that Russia has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Prigozhin after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass
    Natalie Portman speaks on stage at the 31st American Cinematheque Award show on Nov 1, 2017.
    Natalie Portman says "theatre" of football perfect venue to fight for gender equity
    Portman said one of her inspirations to own a professional sports team was reading about theatre as a way of fighting injustice in Zimbabwe
    Supreme Court Bar Association office vandalised as pro-AL, BNP lawyers clash
    Supreme Court Bar Association office attacked
    Pro-Awami League and BNP lawyers have confronted each other after BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was convicted in a graft case
    Eleven killed in suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico
    11 killed in ‘arson attack’ on bar in Mexico
    An expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail, local authorities said

    Opinion

    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps
    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction