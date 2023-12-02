    বাংলা

    Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in federal 2020 election case

    Judge Chutkan found no legal basis for concluding that presidents cannot face criminal charges once they are no longer in office

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 05:56 AM

    Donald Trump does not have immunity from criminal charges for actions he took as president, a US judge ruled on Friday, rejecting his bid to toss out the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith accusing him of unlawfully trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. 

    US District Judge Tanya Chutkan found no legal basis for concluding that presidents cannot face criminal charges once they are no longer in office. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election, served from 2017 to 2021. 

    "Whatever immunities a sitting president may enjoy, the United States has only one chief executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong 'get-out-of-jail-free' pass," Chutkan wrote in her ruling. 

    Because Trump is the first current or former US president to face criminal charges, Chutkan's ruling is the first by a US court affirming that presidents can be charged with crimes like any other citizen. 

    The judge also rejected Trump's argument that the charges violate his free speech rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment. Trump's lawyers had argued that the case by Smith "attempts to criminalise core political speech and political advocacy." 

    Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Trump, declined to comment on the ruling. 

    Chutkan's ruling brings Trump a step closer to facing a jury on charges that he plotted to interfere in the counting of electoral votes and obstruct congressional certification of Biden's victory. Trump has pleaded not guilty and accused prosecutors of attempting to damage his campaign. 

    The trial is scheduled to begin in March. Trump can immediately appeal the ruling, which potentially could delay the trial while an appeals court and potentially the Supreme Court weigh the issue. 

    Trump has additional pending legal motions to dismiss the case based on other claims including that his conduct as alleged by prosecutors does not fit the charges they brought. In addition to the case being pursued by Smith, Trump also faces state criminal charges in Georgia related to his actions seeking to undo his 2020 defeat and two other indictments. He has pleaded not guilty in those cases as well. 

    The US Justice Department long has had an internal policy not to indict a sitting president, but prosecutors said no such restrictions exist once a president leaves the White House. 

    Trump's lawyers had made a sweeping claim that he is "absolutely immune" from charges arising from official actions he took as president, arguing that political opponents could use the threat of criminal prosecution to interfere with a president's responsibilities. 

    His defence team argued that the immunity US presidents have from civil lawsuits should extend to criminal charges. 

    Prosecutors contended that Trump's argument would essentially put the US president above the law, violating foundational principles of the Constitution.

    RELATED STORIES
    Donald Trump Jr sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in New York, US. REUTERS
    Donald Trump Jr testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate
    Donald Jr said the "sexiness" of his father's real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 6, 2023.
    Trump tangles with judge at NY fraud trial
    Under questioning about his company's accounting practices, Trump clearly aggravated Judge Arthur Engoron, who is weighing whether to impose hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and other penaltie ...
    Former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise (not seen) argues with Judge Arthur Engoron during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 3, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
    NY judge widens Trump case gag order
    The order issued by Justice Engoron bars public statements by lawyers in the case about the judge's communications with his staff
    Former US President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
    Trump Jr says he played minor role in company finances
    He said he was not directly involved in preparing the so-called statements of financial condition of properties and other company assets

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp