Peru families mourn protest dead after worst violence in decades

Peruvians in the southern region of Puno carried coffins through the streets on Wednesday of the 17 civilians who died in protests in the area earlier this week, the worst outbreak of violence the Andean country has seen in over 20 years.

Even as families mourned their dead, the country's ombudsman reported another death in clashes in the Andean city of Cusco, that of local community leader Remo Candia Guevara.

"We demand an immediate investigation to find those responsible for the death and proceed to the respective sanctions," it said in a statement.

The country has been roiled by protests since the abrupt ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo in early December, with a total of 41 people killed, almost half of them in the city of Juliaca on Monday, including one police officer.