Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls show

Democratic President Joe Biden trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states exactly a year before the US election as Americans express doubts about Biden's age and dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy, polls released on Sunday showed.

The polls were conducted by the New York Times and Siena College. Trump, leading the field for his party's 2024 nomination as he seeks to regain the presidency, leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Biden ahead in Wisconsin, the polls showed. Biden defeated Trump in all six states in the 2020 election. Trump now leads by an average of 48% to 44% in the six states, the polls showed.

THE TAKE

While polls assessing the national popular vote have consistently showed Biden and Trump in a close race, presidential elections typically are decided by the outcomes in a handful of so-called swing states.

Biden's victories in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - all swing states that Trump carried in 2016 - were instrumental in his 2020 victory. Biden likely would need to carry many of those state again to win re-election.