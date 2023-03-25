Two migrants suffocate to death aboard Texas train, 10 hospitalised

Federal investigators were looking into the possibility of human smuggling, investigators with the US Department of Homeland Security said.

The tragedy occurred near the site of a more grave incident last year, when 53 migrants died in the back of a tractor trailer amid the sweltering heat during a smuggling attempt.

Dozens of migrants were packed into the back of a truck found on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27.

Two Americans have been indicted in federal court in that case and could face the death penalty if convicted. Two Mexicans have been charged with lesser crimes.

"We are heartbroken to learn of yet another tragic incident of migrants taking the dangerous journey," Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas said on Twitter, vowing to work with local investigators to find those responsible.

"Smugglers are callous and only care about making a profit," Mayorkas said.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez suspected the migrants were dehydrated due to the heat of the train cars during warm weather, KSAT television reported.

"It's sad to see that so many undocumented immigrants were found in this condition, and two of them lost their lives. It's heartbreaking," KSAT quoted Rodriguez as saying.