US health department, law firms latest hit in wide-ranging hack

Hackers behind the massive breach also claimed credit for stealing data from two major law firms, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and K&L Gates LLP.

The ransomware gang known as cl0p posted the names of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and K&L Gates LLP to its leak site, typically a sign that negotiations between the victims and the hackers had broken down.

The hackers' claims could not immediately be verified. Kirkland and K&L did not immediately return messages left after hours. A spokesperson for HHS could not immediately be reached.

HHS' name did not appear among cl0p's list of purported victims. The group has previously insisted it doesn't deliberately steal data from government organisations, but that doesn't mean that data hasn't been compromised.