Memphis returns second expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse

Local government officials in Memphis, Tennessee, voted on Wednesday to return the second of two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled last week for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor.

In a rare rebuke last week, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives voted to kick out Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black men in their late 20s who had recently joined the legislature, over their rule-breaking peaceful protest on the floor on March 30.

Jones has already been sworn back in after councillors in Nashville, where his district is located, voted unanimously on Monday to restore him on an interim basis until a special election can be held for the remainder of the two-year term.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, where Democrats hold a supermajority, voted in favour of doing the same for Pearson at a special meeting in Memphis, where Pearson's district is located. Seven of the board's 13 councillors were present for the meeting, and all seven voted in favour of Pearson's return.

"You can't expel hope," Pearson said at the meeting after the vote. "You can't expel justice. You can't expel our voice." He is expected to return to the State Capitol in Nashville on Thursday to be sworn back in.