As Canada mourns 15 killed in road crash, investigators review video footage

Still, the precise cause of the accident remained under investigation, he stressed. "We are not assigning culpability or laying any blame at this time. We are merely stating the facts as we know them," Lasson said.

The video was taken from a camera mounted on the truck, according to Lasson, who said both vehicles would undergo extensive mechanical analysis.

The truck driver and 10 people who were aboard the bus, including its driver, survived the crash with injuries, and the 15 remaining bus passengers were killed, according to police.

Police have interviewed the truck driver but not the bus operator, who was more severely injured, Lasson said.

"The 10 people injured in this collision have now been identified," Lasson said, referring to those on the bus. "This means that anyone else who was on this bus is presumed now to be deceased."

"For the last few hours, RCPM members have been having very difficult conversations with family members, unfortunately notifying them that their loved one is among the 15 believed to be deceased," he added.

None of the dead had yet to be individually identified. An official for the coroner's office said medical examiners would rely on dental and other medical records to establish positive ID for each victim.

"Most if not all of the deceased have significant facial trauma, so identifying them visually is not possible," he told reporters.