One suspect in Canadian mass stabbings found dead, another still on the run

Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said.

The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence.

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

The victims included a mother of two, a 77-year-old widower and a first responder.

In a manhunt involving hundreds of police officers, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation, possibly killed by his brother, who had been previously wanted for violent crimes.

The brother still at large, Myles Sanderson, 30, "may have sustained injuries" and could be seeking medical attention, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a news conference.