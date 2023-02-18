Six dead as gunman goes on rampage in small US town

Investigators had yet to ascertain a motive but Lance said they would start by examining the suspect's relationship with his ex-wife.

Authorities first received a call about a shooting at a gas station convenience store, and before deputies arrived they received another call about a second shooting at a nearby home, Lance said.

One man was shot dead at the store. A woman, later determined to be Crum's ex-wife, was found dead at the home, Lance said.

Deputies tracked down the suspect in the driveway of another home and arrested him without a struggle, Lance said. That turned out to be Crum's home, and deputies found four more bodies there. Two were behind the home and two more in the roadway, one in a vehicle and the other on the road, Lance said.

The suspect may have had a family connection with the victims behind the house. The two men on the roadway appeared to have been workers on a job at the site, Lance said.

"We don't have a lot of violent crime here. This is shocking," Lance said. "I never dreamt that we would deal with something like that here."