Spurred by rumour, hundreds of migrants mass at US border in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

Hundreds of migrants gathered alongside the US border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez late on Monday, after false rumours spread via social media and word-of-mouth that the US would allow entry to a mass group.

Some said they had been waiting weeks to secure appointments to request asylum via a US mobile app called CBP One, and were eager to try their luck at the border itself.

About 1,000 people clustered around the border just opposite the Texas city of El Paso - some peering through the slats of the border wall while others sat alongside an industrial train line headed to the United States.