Biden says he will speak to China's Xi about balloon incident

He said the US intelligence community was still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects: one that was shot down over Alaska, one over Canada and a third that plunged into Lake Huron. The administration has said the objects were downed because they posed a threat to civil aviation.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to the Chinese spy balloon program or they were surveillance vehicles from any other country," Biden said.

The intelligence community believes the objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions," Biden said.

Biden said they might have been spotted due to radar that was enhanced in response to the Chinese balloon.

"That's why I've directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not," he said.

Biden said the results of the administration's review of how to deal with unidentified objects going forward would be classified and shared with relevant members of Congress. "These parameters will remain classified so we don’t give a road map to our enemies to try to evade our defences," he said.

Biden's remarks followed reports that the Chinese balloon, downed on Feb 4 after crossing the continental United States, originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds.

The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned February visit to Beijing, where both sides had planned to seek to stabilise already fraught relations.

Blinken's scheduled attendance at the Munich Security Conference this coming weekend has raised speculation that he could meet China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, there.

The US military shot the balloon down off the South Carolina coast. American lawmakers have slammed the administration for letting it first drift across the country, including near sensitive military bases.