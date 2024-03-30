    বাংলা

    Niagara region declares state of emergency out of caution ahead of rare eclipse

    Many people are splurging on hotels and rentals in advance to experience the phenomenon at one of North America's natural wonders

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2024, 04:24 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2024, 04:24 AM

    Canada's Niagara region has proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of a rare total solar eclipse on Apr 8 that is expected to gather massive crowds to areas in and around the region's popular waterfalls.

    The Niagara region said in a statement on Thursday that Regional Chair Jim Bradley had declared a state of emergency "out of an abundance of caution."

    "Declaring a state of emergency ... strengthens the tools the region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise," a Niagara region press release said.

    The dramatic waterfall, situated along the Canadian-US border, is in the path of the eclipse, and many people are splurging on hotels and rentals in advance to experience the phenomenon at one of North America's natural wonders.

    The mayor of Ontario city of Niagara Falls Jim Diodati predicted "by far the biggest crowd that we've ever had" on the Canadian side for the eclipse. Diodati estimated that up to a million people will be there, compared with the 14 million who typically visit during the course of an entire year.

    The region will also be modifying some of its programs and services and closing some facilities to keep traffic off the roads on Apr 8.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June: state minister
    Govt to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June
    State Minister Rumana Ali emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring transparency throughout the recruitment process
    India's Mamata Banerjee leaves hospital with stitches after fall at home
    Mamata Banerjee released from hospital after head injury
    The 69-year-old suffered a severe injury to her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat
    A general view shows Neuschwanstein Castle, following a police report of an attack, near Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany, June 15, 2023.
    American man jailed for life over rape and murder of tourist near German castle
    The attack in June attracted worldwide attention because of the presence of so many visitors who photographed and streamed the scene
    How big is the fall in fuel oil prices? Who will benefit?
    Who gains from fuel oil price fall?
    State Minister Nasrul hinted at “big changes” to fuel oil prices in line with the international market

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin