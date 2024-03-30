Niagara region declares state of emergency out of caution ahead of rare eclipse

Canada's Niagara region has proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of a rare total solar eclipse on Apr 8 that is expected to gather massive crowds to areas in and around the region's popular waterfalls.

The Niagara region said in a statement on Thursday that Regional Chair Jim Bradley had declared a state of emergency "out of an abundance of caution."

"Declaring a state of emergency ... strengthens the tools the region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise," a Niagara region press release said.