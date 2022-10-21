US weighs security reviews for Musk deals, including Twitter buy

The discussions to review Musk's ventures are at an early stage, sources told Bloomberg, adding that officials in the US government are weighing what tools, if any, are available that would allow the federal government to review Musk's ventures.

One possibility is through the law governing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is under the US Department of Treasury, to review Musk's ventures, the report added.

An element of Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal which could trigger a CFIUS review is the presence of foreign investors in Musk's consortium, Bloomberg said.

The group includes Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Binance, which was founded in Shanghai.