UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases

Some two in five of Haiti's growing number of cholera cases are among children, the United Nation's children's agency warned on Wednesday, saying youth suffering from severe malnutrition ran three times the risk of dying from the bacterial disease.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has suffered a series of disasters in recent years, including a presidential assassination last year followed by a massive earthquake.

Cholera remerged in the Caribbean island nation early October after around three years without reported cases, amid shortages of food and clean drinking water triggered by a gang blockade of its main fuel port.