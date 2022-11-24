    বাংলা

    UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases

    Usually spread through contaminated water, cholera causes diarrhea and vomiting and killed some 10,000 people in a 2010 outbreak

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Nov 2022, 04:44 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2022, 04:44 AM

    Some two in five of Haiti's growing number of cholera cases are among children, the United Nation's children's agency warned on Wednesday, saying youth suffering from severe malnutrition ran three times the risk of dying from the bacterial disease.

    Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has suffered a series of disasters in recent years, including a presidential assassination last year followed by a massive earthquake.

    Cholera remerged in the Caribbean island nation early October after around three years without reported cases, amid shortages of food and clean drinking water triggered by a gang blockade of its main fuel port.

    "I was shocked to see many children at risk of dying in the cholera treatment centers," UNICEF emergency programme director Manuel Fontaine said in a statement following a four-day visit to Haiti, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

    Fontaine pointed to a "triple threat" of malnutrition, cholera and armed violence, the first two a "lethal combination, one leading to the other."

    Usually spread through contaminated water, cholera causes diarrhea and vomiting and killed some 10,000 people in a 2010 outbreak that has been blamed on a UN peacekeeping force.

    The disease affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated.

    Though life-saving treatment is simple and affordable, Fontaine said it was hard to access areas of the capital: "Amid widespread armed violence and insecurity in large parts of the capital, humanitarian teams are walking on eggshells."

    The Pan-American Health Organization this week reported 216 deaths from the disease, 961 confirmed cases and a further 12,016 suspected ones, largely around the capital Port-au-Prince. 

    It also confirmed a second imported case in the Dominican Republic, a 4-year-old boy from Port-au-Prince.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 1, 2022.
    Brazil's Bolsonaro formally challenges election loss
    He argued that votes from some machines should be ‘invalidated’ in a complaint that election authorities met with initial scepticism
    Former US President Donald Trump makes an announcement of his plans to run for president in the 2024 US presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022.
    Court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute
    It was one of a series of legal woes that Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a fresh run for the White House
    FBI agents stand in the parking lot after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, US November 23, 2022.
    7 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting
    The gunman said nothing as he began firing on workers gathered before their overnight shift, according to two employees
    A tractor transports bales of straw after a harvest to clear the land for soybean plantation, during wheat harvest in Shelbyville, Kentucky, US, June 29, 2021.
    End of cheap money for US farmers plows trouble into food production
    Poducers are wrestling with how to pay for that debt as interest rates rise headed into the next planting season, according to farmers and bankers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher