UN chief says 'robust use of force' needed against Haiti's gangs

'ACT NOW' SAYS UN CHIEF

Guterres again appealed for countries to "act now" to contribute to the deployment of a non-UN multinational force and for the Security Council to support such a move. The United States has already said it is prepared to put forward a draft Security Council resolution to back a deployment.

Countries have been wary of supporting the unelected administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has said fair elections cannot be held with the current insecurity. Haiti has been without any elected representatives since January.

Kenya said last month it was ready to consider leading an international force and pledged to send 1,000 police officers. Kenyan officials are due to travel to Haiti soon to assess the needs for such a deployment. The Bahamas has since committed 150 people if the United Nations authorises the force.

Guterres said Jamaica had also renewed its pledge to contribute to a force and he also welcomed announcements made by Antigua and Barbuda to consider contributing. He urged member states, particularly in the Americas, "to continue to build on this new momentum."

Guterres cited the "extreme violence" of gang attacks. "The capital is encircled by gangs and effectively cut off by road from the northern, southern and eastern parts of the country."

International security help should include safeguards to prevent abuses, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

In his report, Guterres said any targeted operations against gangs must also protect people and respect human rights and due process.