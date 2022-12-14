Peru's armed forces to take control of key infrastructure amid protests

Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure, its defence minister said Tuesday, as protests that have led to at least six deaths continue across the country following the ousting of its former president.

Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, had earlier in the day pledged to work with Congress to see if the next election could be held sooner than previously proposed and pleaded for calm. She also said she would speak with other regional leaders who came to the defense of jailed former President Pedro Castillo.

The former vice president was sworn in last Wednesday after Castillo illegally sought to dissolve Congress hours before being swiftly removed from office by lawmakers, and arrested shortly afterward.

The move has led to angry and sometimes violent protests by Castillo's supporters demanding a fresh presidential election, which have been met by police dispersing tear gas and gunfire in an effort to quell the unrest.

Boluarte has already pledged to seek a way to hold the election slated for 2026 in April 2024.

"I'm arranging a meeting with the constitution committee (of the Congress) so that together we can shorten the timeframe," she said, adding that she could not change the timing of the election without congressional support.