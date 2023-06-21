Honduran families seek answers as prison riot deaths rise to 46

The death toll from a riot at a women's prison in Honduras rose to 46, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, as relatives queued at the capital's public morgue for information about incarcerated family members.

The number of victims ticked up as authorities identified more prisoners' remains, many of which were "charred or reduced" to ash, according to Yuri Mora, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office.

Tuesday's violent incident at the 900-woman prison 20 kilometers (12 miles) from capital Tegucigalpa had been planned by gang members with guards' knowledge, Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Twitter.