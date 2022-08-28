Colombian president proposes multilateral ceasefire to illegal armed groups

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who took office earlier this month, on Saturday proposed a multilateral ceasefire to all illegal armed groups operating in the country as part of an effort to promote peace and end decades of internal conflict.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla fighter who laid down his arms and returned to civilian life in 1990, announced the initiative during a visit to the municipality of Ituango, in the insurgency plagued northwestern department of Antioquia.

Various irregular armed organisations have shown their intention to seek an end to the confrontation, said Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia's history.