Biden says he plans to run again, to make it final in early 2023

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to run for re-election and would likely make a final decision by early next year, after declaring the results of Tuesday's midterm elections good for democracy.

White House officials expressed a sense of vindication that Biden's fellow Democrats did better than expected.

Biden, who turns 80 this month, has faced questions on whether he will seek a second term. A Biden adviser said preparatory discussions for a 2024 campaign were under way.

"Our intention is to run again, that's been our intention," Biden told reporters at the White House, his wife Jill sitting nearby. "This is ultimately a family decision."