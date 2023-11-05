Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza where thousands have been killed in an Israeli offensive since an attack by Palestinian Islamists Hamas, and to denounce President Joe Biden's policy towards the war.

Protesters carried placards with slogans such as "Palestinian Lives Matter," "Let Gaza Live" and "Their blood is in on your hands," as the US government continued to reject demands to add its voice to calls for a blanket ceasefire.

Activists called the planned protest a "National March on Washington: Free Palestine" and organised buses to the US capital from across the country for demonstrators to attend, said coalition group ANSWER, an acronym for "Act Now to Stop War and End Racism."