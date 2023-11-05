    বাংলা

    Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

    They demanded a ceasefire in Gaza where thousands have been killed in an Israeli offensive since an attack by Palestinian Islamists Hamas

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 05:11 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 05:11 AM

    Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza where thousands have been killed in an Israeli offensive since an attack by Palestinian Islamists Hamas, and to denounce President Joe Biden's policy towards the war.

    Protesters carried placards with slogans such as "Palestinian Lives Matter," "Let Gaza Live" and "Their blood is in on your hands," as the US government continued to reject demands to add its voice to calls for a blanket ceasefire.

    Activists called the planned protest a "National March on Washington: Free Palestine" and organised buses to the US capital from across the country for demonstrators to attend, said coalition group ANSWER, an acronym for "Act Now to Stop War and End Racism."

    "What we want and what we demand is a ceasefire now," said Mahdi Bray, national director of the American Muslim Alliance.

    The demonstration was among the largest pro-Palestinian gatherings in the United States and among the biggest for any cause in Washington in recent years.

    Crowds began gathering at Freedom Plaza near the White House in the afternoon before the protest started with a moment of silence as demonstrators held up a large poster with names of Palestinians killed since Israel's massive retaliation began.

    The deep-rooted Israeli-Palestinian conflict reignited on Oct 7 when scores of fighters from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, crossed into Israel, killing at least 1,400 people.

    Israel has since struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave. Gaza health officials said at least 9,488 Palestinians had been killed as of Saturday.

    The growing number of civilian deaths has intensified international calls for a ceasefire, but Washington, like Israel, has so far dismissed them, saying a halt will give Hamas chance to regroup.

    A group of independent United Nations experts has also called for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying time was running out for Palestinians there who are at "grave risk of genocide".

    "Biden, Biden you cannot hide, you signed up for genocide," protesters chanted in Washington on Saturday.

    Washington has sought to persuade Israel to accept localised pauses, which Israel has thus far rejected.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) addresses attendees as she takes part in a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the US Capitol, in Washington, US, October 18, 2023. REUTERS
    Biden accused of supporting genocide against Palestinians
    More than 9,400 people have been killed in Israeli air, artillery and ground strikes since a deadly Hamas operation against Israel on Oct 7
    Palestinian workers, who were in Israel during the Hamas Oct 7 attack, are greeted as they arrive at the Rafah border after being sent back by Israel to the strip, in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov 3, 2023.
    Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza
    The workers and labourers from the besieged Gaza had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank
    Comedian Jon Stewart speaks before a news conference about US military veterans in Washington, US July 28, 2022.
    Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire
    Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,400 people and taking about 200 hostages. Since then, Israel has bombed Gaza and killed over 4,100 Palestinians
    US President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, Oct 14, 2023.
    Trip to Israel ties Biden and US to any Gaza offensive
    Biden is wagering that consoling, negotiating with and aiding Israel give him the most influence shaping their actions

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp