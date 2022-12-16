Castillo jail term extended as Peru protest death toll hits 15

UNREST CONTINUES

Peru's constitution allows a president to shut down Congress, but only if lawmakers twice approve motions of no confidence in the president's Cabinet, which did not happen on the day of his ousting last Wednesday.

Boluarte's week-old administration, which she has said will be a transitional government, has been recognised by Chile's leftist president and by Uruguay, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Canada and the United States.

Protesters continued to block roads on Thursday, despite the government's enacting a state of emergency a day earlier. That granted special powers to the armed forces and police and limited citizens' freedoms, including the right to assembly.

The public ombudsman, saying the armed forces had used firearms and dropped tear gas bombs on protesters from helicopters, demanded the practices be immediately stopped.

The political crisis is presenting a risk to production at major copper mines in the Andean nation, the world's second-largest producer of the metal. Highway blockages, particularly in key mining regions in the south, have begun to complicate supply to and from mines, such as MMG's 1208.HK huge Las Bambas mine, which produces some 2% of the world's copper.

Other major mine operators in Peru include Anglo American and a partnership of BHP and Glencore on the vast Antamina deposit.

Late on Thursday, the government imposed a curfew on 15 local provinces, mostly in rural Andean regions.

Local television showed a line of dozens of vehicles stranded on the side of a key coastal highway south of Lima and hundreds of protesters placing stones on roads in the regions of Puno and Arequipa and the tourist hub of Cusco.

The protests have also stranded dozens of tourists, including children, in a remote mountain town.

A large union, the General Confederation of Workers, weighed in with a call for a "day of fighting," as protesters demanded immediate elections and the resignation of Boluarte.

In a post on Twitter before the pre-trial detention ruling came down, Castillo blasted a meeting between the US ambassador to Peru and the presidential palace. Without citing evidence, he said it had led to the order to deploy troops and the "massacre my defenseless people."