    বাংলা

    White House: North Korea provided Russia with ballistic missiles, launchers

    National security spokesperson John Kirby called North Korea's arms transfer to Russia a "significant and concerning escalation"

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 03:27 AM

    North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, some of which Russia has fired into Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing newly declassified intelligence.

    National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council.

    Kirby called North Korea's arms transfer to Russia a "significant and concerning escalation" and said the United States would impose additional sanctions against those facilitating the arms deals.

    "Our information indicates that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles," said Kirby, using the official name of North Korea.

    In recent days, he said, "Russian forces launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine," adding that it appeared to have landed in open field.

    Kirby said Iran has not delivered close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but Washington believes Russia intends to purchase missile systems from Iran.

    Moscow has been heavily reliant on Iran for drones and other weaponry for use against Ukraine.

    Russia recently has launched some of its most intense strikes on Ukraine since the war began almost two years ago. Kyiv on Tuesday said that Russia had launched well over 300 attack drones and missiles of various kinds at cities across Ukraine since Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    World welcomes 2024 with New Year's fireworks, reflection and a royal farewell
    World welcomes 2024
    The world welcomed 2024 with a mix of celebration and somber reflection
    FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Sept 13, 2023.
    North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones
    Experts predict North Korea will maintain a campaign of military pressure for leverage around the US presidential elections in November
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Sept 13, 2023.
    N Korea says it won’t negotiate sovereignty with US
    Kim Yo Jong said the US showed "extreme double standards" at the UN Security Council meeting over N Korea's launch of its spy satellite
    A satellite image shows a port in Rason, North Korea, October 27, 2023.
    N Korean special economic zone poised for revival in new Russia trade
    Once a North Korean experiment in limited capitalism, the Rason Special Economic Zone appears to be the epicentre of the isolated country's growing cooperation with Russia

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India