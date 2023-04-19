Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying, vows to restrict military information

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the Pentagon of spying on his government following leaks in US media, and said he would begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security.

His comments came several days after the Washington Post reported on apparent tensions between Mexico's Navy and the Army, citing a US military briefing revealed in online leaks of secret US military records.

"We're now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry, because we're being a target of spying by the Pentagon," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference.